Autopsy ordered for deceased infant

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of West Lane initially called in as a “disturbance.”

During the course of the call for assistance, however, information was received that a baby wasn’t breathing. JCSO deputies, Emergency Services District No. 3 and Acadian Ambulance responded.

Immediately upon arrival, according to information from JCSO, a 4-week-old baby was discovered not breathing. Medical treatment was initiated and the baby was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital and a judge ordered an autopsy.

The investigation surrounding the incident is ongoing.