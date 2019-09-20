Bad weather to continue

National Weather Service predictions for Southeast Texas report continued severe weather conditions through the end of the week.

“Tropical Depression Imelda continues to make weather headlines across Eastern Texas,” NWS’ D. Hamrick reported early Thursday, Sept. 19. “Extremely persistent thunderstorms on the southern flank of the system are producing prolific rainfall and dangerous flash flooding across portions of Southeast Texas Thursday morning. A high risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is in effect for parts of these areas on Thursday, with the potential for an additional 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. Storm total rainfall could be in excess of two feet for some areas before the weather finally begins to improve.”

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Sept. 19, with a Flash Flood Warning in effect from until 1:15 p.m. Those alerts could be extended, however, should Imelda continue to rain down on SETX.

Locations NWS reports that will experience flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Sour Lake, Nome, Deweyville, Evadale, Central Gardens, Call, Hamshire, Mauriceville and Buna.

“Ten to 30 inches of rain have fallen overnight and this morning,” NWS data reported at 10 a.m. “Flash flooding is already occurring with numerous road closures and water rescues ongoing.