Bartie voted PA mayor

Following the runoff election for Port Arthur mayor held June 22, Port Arthur will now have a new mayor holding the highest office in the municipality.

Voters took to the polls starting June 10 for early voting. Of the city's 27,977 registered voters eligible to take part in the runoff election, 3,484 submitted their votes, making up 12.45 percent of eligible voters.

Incumbent Derrick Freeman received nearly 1,600 of those votes, coming in at almost 46 percent; however, he was bested by former Justice of the Peace Thurman Bartie, who received 54 percent of ballots cast, making him the majority winner.

Bartie will be sworn into office in early July for the three-year term.