Baytown robbery suspects caught in Wallisville

Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reported that on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Chambers County 911 advised of a robbery that just occurred at the Chevron Station located at I-10 and FM 565 in Cove, Texas, Chambers County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page March 16.

Minutes later, Chambers County 911 received additional information that the robbery suspect’s vehicle was a white Buick with paper temporary license plates.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Baytown Police Department that the white Buick matched the description of a vehicle used in another armed robbery that had occurred earlier in the parking lot of the J.C. Penney store at San Jacinto Mall.

A Chambers County Sheriff’s deputy observed a white Buick driving slowly through JJ’s Chevron Station parking lot at I-10 and FM 563 in Wallisville, Texas, and began to follow the vehicle eastbound. The white Buick had a temporary license plate matching the armed robbery suspect’s vehicle. The white Buick exited I-10 at highway 61, where a traffic stop was conducted with the assistance of additional deputies and other officers. Deputies found the suspects to be in possession of two guns, one reported stolen out of Houston, a driver’s license, and other items from the two previous robberies.

Ashley Davonne Semien, 30, Keandra Hadley, 21, and Antoine Jamal Ivey, 24,all from Houston, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first degree felony, and are currently in the Chambers County Jail. All three suspects were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Randy Van Deventer, with each of their bonds set at $200,000.00.

"I am very proud of the Sheriff's deputies and other officers that captured these dangerous criminals," Hawthorne said.

- Chambers County Sheriff's Office