BBB's free shred event is April 22

Submitted by Eleanor Skelton on March 28, 2017 - 5:03pm
BBB's free shred event is April 22

The Better Business Bureau serving Southeast Texas and Armor Shred are providing free shredding services on Saturday, April 22 at Parkdale Mall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Michelle Brewer, BBB Director of Compliance and Education, said in a release.

The free shredding day is intended to help protect Southeast Texas consumers from identity theft.

There is a five box limit. Boxes need to be normal banker box size.

Look for the BBB tent by Brightwood College at Parkdale Mall.

- BBB

  • Printer-friendly version
  • del.icio.us logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Send by email
shadow