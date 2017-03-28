BBB's free shred event is April 22

The Better Business Bureau serving Southeast Texas and Armor Shred are providing free shredding services on Saturday, April 22 at Parkdale Mall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Michelle Brewer, BBB Director of Compliance and Education, said in a release.

The free shredding day is intended to help protect Southeast Texas consumers from identity theft.

There is a five box limit. Boxes need to be normal banker box size.

Look for the BBB tent by Brightwood College at Parkdale Mall.

- BBB