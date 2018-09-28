Beach advisory issued
This beach advisory is issued, Wednesday, Sept. 26, for Sea Rim State Park and McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge beaches.
Water samples collected at locations on Sept. 12 and Sept. 25 were found to have elevated levels of the Enterococcus bacteria. The U.S. Environment Protection Agency considers anything over 104 colonies to be unsafe.
Lamar University continues to test and monitor this water and based upon their results, further advisories will be issued as necessary.
-Released by the Office of County Judge Jeff Branick