Beach brawl leads to serious injuries

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office issued four warrants April 13 for four Orange County men alleged to have been involved in a brawl at Crystal Beach on March 18 during Spring Break.

Daletredricc Devon Wolfford, 21; Deionte Lajuan Thompson, 20; Morris Joseph, 18; and Rufus Willis-James Joseph, 18, of Orange are being charged with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault on Noah Frillou, 18, of Orangefield, who suffered major injuries to his face, resulting in a need for facial surgery.

Both Morris Joseph and Rufus Joseph are seniors at West Orange-Stark High School while Thompson and Wolfford are graduates. Morris and Rufus were members of the WO-S Mustang football team that won the state championship this past season. Thompson is attending the University of Alabama and is a redshirt freshman on the Crimson Tide football team.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Examiner, a female witness saw two groups fighting and began to run to a car when she got pushed down by a male. She looked up and saw Morris Joseph hit Frillou with a closed fist and Frillou falling to the ground.

Another female witness stated she was at Crystal Beach and saw Morris Joseph hit a male named Tommy Jones of Vidor and then observed Rufus Joseph fight with Jones “for a minute.” She did not see Frillou get assaulted, but did see him sitting on the ground bleeding.

In the same affidavit, a male witness said he did not see the fight but heard a racial slur, and Morris Joseph “just lost it.” The witness also stated he knew Morris and that he told him that when he “hit Frillou and messed him up, it was a misunderstanding and didn’t mean to happen.”

In a separate affidavit, a female identified both Deionte Thompson and Rufus Joseph, who she observed kicking Frillou while he was on the ground. She “clearly remembered” Thompson wearing a white Alabama cap backwards, white sleeveless shirt and gray and red shorts. She also remembered Rufus Joseph wearing gray sweat shorts.

In a third affidavit, a male stood on the back of a golf cart to get a better view as to what was going on. He stated he observed a black male he knew as “D” kick Frillou in the face as he was down on the ground. The witness said “D” was shirtless with basketball shorts and tennis shoes. He didn’t know his name but knew his Twitter account as “@DeeMcjagg.”

Another witness who saw a portion of the assault identified Daletredricc Wolfford out of a photo lineup and someone observed him kicking Frillou he while on the ground.

Frillou was taken to Baptist Hospital and was diagnosed with multiple broken bones in his face. Surgery was required and four metal plates were inserted around his cheek, eye area, sinus cavities and to hold his teeth in place. His jaw was also wired shut.

Morris Joseph, Daletredricc Wolfford and Rufus Joseph turned themselves in and were booked into the Orange County Jail, each later released on a $20,000 bond.

Thompson, who went back to Alabama for school, turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa County jail on April 14 and was released on a $20,000 bond.

If convicted of the second-degree felony charges, the assailants face two to 20 years in prison.