Beaumont 10-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident

On Dec. 15 at about 7:40 p.m., Liberty County deputies responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 8200 block of FM 1960. Upon arrival, deputies found a 10-year-old Regina Howell Elementary student had been struck by a Dodge Ram that had been traveling westbound on FM 1960.

The child had reportedly run out into the roadway, into the oncoming path of the Dodge, when he was struck. He was air lifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he was pronounced dead.