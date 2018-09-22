Beaumont Animal Care reports high live release

For the month of August, Beaumont Animal Care reports a live release rate of 81 per cent at the animal shelter. The live release rate refers to the percentage of animals that leave the shelter alive. Animals leave the shelter through being reclaimed by their owner, being adopted into a new home, being released into a trap-neuter-return program, being released into temporary foster care, or being transferred to a separate agency, such as a rescue organization. In the month of August, 353 animals were brought to the shelter and 288 animals left the shelter alive.

“Beaumont Animal Care works very hard to ensure that animals leave the shelter alive. However, the public’s help is needed to save more lives. Please consider adopting a pet from Beaumont Animal Care. The adoption fee for all dogs, cats, kittens and puppies is $70. All animals are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered prior to adoption,” wrote Chris Jarmon Executive Assistant to the City Manager.

You can visit Beaumont Animal Care at 1884 Pine Street. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30pm and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please call Beaumont Animal Care at (409) 838-3304 or email at Animal [dot] Care [at] BeaumontTexas [dot] gov.