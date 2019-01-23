Beaumont Animal Care reports no-kill level save rate

The city of Beaumont released a statement containing Beaumont Animal Care’s save rate percentage of 91 percent for the month of December. This high percentage allows Beaumont Animal Care to be considered a no-kill shelter. The save percentage of each animal category includes: Dogs being at 90 percent, Cats at 95 percent and wildlife at 81 percent, which was averaged out for a total of 91 percent.

Chris Jarmon with the Executive office of the city of Beaumont said that, generally, a no-kill designation leads to increased donations, stronger relationships with rescue groups, an easier ability to promote animals for adoption and more.

Beaumont Animal Care is located at 1884 Pine St. in Beaumont. For more information call (409) 980-8311.