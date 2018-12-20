Beaumont Animal Care reports November save rate

Beaumont Animal Care reported an animal shelter overall save rate of 83 percent for the month of November. The overall save rate consists of 81 percent for dogs, 84 percent for cats and 100 percent for wildlife.

To be considered saved in the save rate animals must either be reclaimed by an owner, adopted, released into a temporary foster home, released into the trap-neuter-return program or transferred to a rescue organization.

The Beaumont Animal Care adoption fee for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens is $70. Animals are fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Beaumont Animal Care is located at 1884 Pine Street in Beaumont. Their hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit Beaumont Animal Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beaumontanimalcare/.