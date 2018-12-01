Beaumont animal shelter reports high save rate

Beaumont continues to close the gap on becoming a no-kill city after Beaumont Animal Care reported an overall save rate of 87 percent at the animal shelter for the month of October. This percentage consists of an 85 percent rate for dogs, an 89 percent save rate for cats and an 89 percent save rate for wildlife.

According to a press release form the city of Beaumont, the save rate refers to animals that were released live from the shelter or were still at the shelter at the end of the month. Animals leave the shelter through being reclaimed by their owner, being adopted into new homes, being released into temporary foster care, being released into the trap-neuter-return (TNR) program, or by being transferred to a rescue organization.

The adoption fee for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens is $70. Included in this fee, all animals are fully vaccinated, micro chipped, and spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Anyone can visit Beaumont Animal Care at 1884 Pine Street in Beaumont. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.