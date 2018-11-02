Beaumont becomes the 77th Bee City in the nation

Beaumont City Council has made Beaumont as a Bee City thanks to a vote by council on Oct. 23, making it the 77thBee City in the nation. The title brings with it the designation of the Bee City Beaumont Committee as facilitators of Beaumont’s new efforts to engage the community in promoting pollinator conservation and celebrating being a Bee City USA community by proclaiming the brand with public awareness activities.

The Bee City label comes from The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation’s Bee City USA initiative. The Society, which is based out of Portland, OR, sustains the initiative to galvanize communities to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitats, rich in a variety of native plants and free to nearly free of pesticides

For more information visit www.beecityusa.org or www.beaumonttexas.gov.