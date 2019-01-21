Beaumont bombing suspect deemed competent to stand trial

After appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin on Jan. 10, Jonathan Torres, who was indicted for a series of attempted bombings throughout Beaumont in April and May 2018, has been deemed competent to stand trial.

According to the report and recommendation filed in the Eastern District of Texas, Dr. Chad Tillbrook, forensic psychologist, "issued his report stating that Mr. Torres 'does not exhibit substantial defects, due to a mental disease or defect, which would significantly compromise his understanding and appreciation (reasoning) during the trial process.' The report further concludes that Torres also does not exhibit substantial impairment in his ability to participate in the preparation and implementation of his defense."

During the Jan. 10 competency hearing, Gilblin's report says neither prosecution nor defense objected or offerred evidence disputing the Tillbrook's forensic conclusion. Based on Tillbrook's expert opinion, Giblin ruled Torres competent to stand trial.

Previous information from the Department of Justice:

According to information presented in court, on April 26, what appeared to be a homemade destructive device was located inside a U.S. Postal Service priority mail service box at a Starbucks on Dowlen Road in Beaumont. The device did not explode and there were no injuries. May 10, an explosion occurred at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The explosive device caused damage to St. Stephen’s administration building but there were no injuries. An extensive investigation led law enforcement authorities to Torres and on May 24, a search warrant was executed at Torres’s residence in the 4400 block of El Paso Street in Beaumont. Inside the residence, investigators recovered multiple containers of the same type of explosive material used in both devices; postal boxes similar to the boxes used; a receipt for the purchase of the type of string used in the device found at Starbucks; zip-ties similar to the type used in the device found at Starbucks; packing tape similar to the type used in the device found at Starbucks; and other components consistent with the devices. Torres was arrested without incident and remains in custody pending trial.