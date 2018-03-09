Beaumont businessman loses primary bid for Houston House seat

Southeast Texas businessman Tahir Javed lost the Democratic primary race for U.S. Representative for District 29 in Texas to Sylvia R. Garcia, who handily won the primary race to be on the ballot in November.

Javed received 3,817 votes to Garcia’s 11,659.

Feb. 15, The Examiner exposed Javed’s troubled past, which included a stint on five-year felony probation for a 1992 theft and admonishments for peddling carcinogens to minors.

And later, when acquiring licensure for Winnie Community Hospital, LLC dba Riceland Surgery Center, the Texas State Board of Pharmacy asked Javed, “For any criminal offense, even those on appeal, have you ever: Been arrested? Been charged with a crime but not arrested? Pled nolo contendere? Pled guilty? Received deferred adjudication for a misdemeanor? Received deferred adjudication for a felony? Been convicted of a misdemeanor? Been convicted of a felony?”

Javed answered “no” to each.

And by July 2017, fresh off a failed Riceland Farms slaughterhouse pitch alongside former Congressman and current candidate for Jefferson County Judge Nick Lampson, Javed was controlling his own smoke shop, Royal Smoke LLC, which serves as an online purveyor of tobacco and tobacco-related products. And in the summer of 2017, Royal Smoke was subject to governmental intervention.

“FDA has determined that Royal Smoke … products are misbranded … because...

