Beaumont businesswoman and philanthropist considering run for school board

The week ends with no new contenders posted on Thursday or Friday for the Beaumont Independent School District Board of Trustees election. However, The Examiner had learned that local philanthropist and businesswoman Mandie Peel is considering a bid for the At-Large post on the BISD dais.

Peel, along with husband Dr. Garrett Peel, is a parent to five – with students in public, private and home schools.

"As a first generation college graduate, I am passionate about making sure every child has equal opportunities for an excellent education,” Peel said. “We need leadership that represents all children and a willingness to work as a team to be accountable to all tax payers. As I continue to pray on my decision, I urge others from each district to consider serving the deserving children of BISD."

Applicants for the elected seats as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, included District 1- Charles J. Daleo; District 2- Zenobia Randall Bush, Daniel Ozane; District 3- Thomas P. Sigee, Sr.; District 4- Shedrick Evans; District 5- Nathan Cross; and At-large- Denise Wallace- Spooner, Darrell Antwine, Robert Dunn, Willie M. Lewis, and Tillie Hickman. The deadline to file for election is Feb. 17. For more information on how to file, go to bmtisd.com.