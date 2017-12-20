Beaumont Children's Museum announces holiday hours

Submitted by Eleanor Skelton on December 19, 2017 - 2:25pm
The Beaumont Children's Museum has announced their holiday schedule in a Facebook post by the museum.  

The holiday schedule is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday on Dec. 19 - Dec. 23, Dec. 26 - Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 6 each day. 

Special activities will be set up each day, museum staff said in the release, along with special guests and the kids' favorite--play time. 

Glow-mania is on Saturday, Dec. 30, when it's lights out at the museum. 

