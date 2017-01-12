Beaumont considers tax credit applications for housing

The Beaumont City Council considered applications for recommendation from six housing developments seeking Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) during a work session following a council meeting Jan. 10.

During the work session, City of Beaumont Community Development Director Chris Boone explained that recommendations from the city would be considered by the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs (TDHCA) when deciding which development projects should receive tax credits for affordable housing. The tax credits are dispersed annually for affordable housing investments, he said. Applications are scored by TDHCA, and projects receive points based on a variety of factors. Projects with the most points receive the credits.

Boone said the process is “very competitive,” and most years only one or two applicants receive the credits, making city support all the more important.

If council declares its “Support” of an applicant within the city, the applicant receives 17 points, and those in Beaumont’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) would receive 8.5 points. If the council states it has “No Objection,” the applicant receives 14 points if within the city and 7 points in the ETJ. If the city offers funding support, such as HOME funds, fee waivers, etc., to a project, that adds one point.

The National Inter-Faith Foundation applied for a recommendation for tax credits from the city to build a 100-unit senior housing development at 6075 Alpine for its project, Oaklane on Alpine.

Herman and Kittle applied for the credits to develop its project, Old Dowlen Cottages, an 84-unit senior housing complex on Old Dowlen Road.

The Beaumont Housing Authority applied for the credits to replace units at Concord Homes at 2020 Cottonwood. The development includes 100 units, 49 public and 51 family, according to Boone.

Provident Realty applied for tax credits to build a 72-unit family development at 208 MLK.

Brownstone applied for credits to go toward Lumberton Village, at 7876 Harvest Moon inside the ETJ, a 96-unit family complex.

ITEX applied for credits for its College Street project, a senior-limited community that would be constructed at 5945 College St.

Following the work session, the council decided to place Old Dowlen Cottages and Concord Homes on a future agenda for consideration of a recommendation based on some council members’ support of the projects. Mayor Becky Ames said the rest would be considered on a case-by-case basis.