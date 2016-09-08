Beaumont detectives, DEA seize 41 pounds of suspected "Kush" in drug raid

Beaumont narcotics detectives and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have reportedly recovered 41 pounds of what they believe to be synthetic marijuana hidden inside a local auto repair shop and arrested one suspect in connection to a federal search warrant executed Sept. 7, Beaumont Police Department Officer Carol Riley reported.

According to a news release from Riley, officers executed the warrant at J&J Automotive, 5095 Concord Road, at about 3 p.m. with the assistance of the BPD SWAT team, the K-9 unit, the Special Assignments Unit (SAU), the Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). SWAT made the initial entry into the building and secured numerous people inside and outside the business. Once the location was secured, police K-9's assisted with the search, which allegedly led to approximately 41 pounds of suspected “Kush,” or synthetic marijuana, was located and seized, Riley divulged in the release. Jimmy Duriso, a 36-year-old Beaumont resident who was named in the warrant, was taken into federal custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute related to an ongoing joint federal investigation undertaken by the BPD Narcotics Unit and the DEA.

Two additional people were arrested for unrelated warrants.

The investigation into the large amount of suspected Kush is ongoing and charges are expected in the near future upon its completion.