Beaumont election deadline arrives

Although Beaumont City Clerk Tina Broussard was required to remove mayoral candidate Hani Tohme from the municipality’s elections ballot due to concerns over voter registration, incumbent Mayor Becky Ames drew competition for the elected post from Jude Paredez and Christopher Jones.

At-large seats held by incumbents Gethrel Williams-Wright and W.L. Pate are challenged by newcomers William Robbins and Beth Gallaspy.

Ward council members Audwin Samuel, Robin Mouton, Mike Getz, and Claude Guidroz drew no opponents, Broussard reported just before close of business on deadline day, Friday, Feb. 17.

However, shortly after 5, Broussard reported additions to the ballot. Ward 1 Councilman Guidroz is opposed by Virginia Jordan and Kevin Reece has filed to run in Ward 3 against current rep Samuel.

At the the Beaumont Independent School District, all seats are open for election. Those who filed and were reported before 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 are: District 1 – Charles J. Daleo; District 2 – Zenobia Randall Bush, Daniel Ozane; District 3 – Thomas Sigee; District 4 – Shedrick Evans; District 5- Nathan Cross, Jonathan Owens; and At-large – Denise Wallace-Spooner, Robert Dunn, Willie M. Lewis, Tillie Hickman, Treva Whiting Smith, Michael Perez, and Mandie Peel.

According to BISD board secretary Georgia Antoine, Darrell Antwine and Joe Evans resigned from the Board of Trustees race to apply for the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath proposed Board of Managers. Antoine said a full list of candidates would not be available until after 5 on Feb. 17.

After 5, Antoine added: District 2 – La’Toyya Twine Ozane, Kathy Bell-Schexnaider; District 4 – Kevin W. Reece; and At-large – Natalie Tuck Bonner