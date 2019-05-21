Beaumont EZ Pawn robbed

On May 19, Beaumont police officers were called to EZ Pawn located on College Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.

During the crime, it was reported three black male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas covering their faces entered the business. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. After committing the robbery, the suspects fled in a black, four-door, newer model vehicle - possibly a Lincoln MKZ with paper plates.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).