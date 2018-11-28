Beaumont federal prison employee arrested on child indecency charges

On Nov. 21, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office fugitive warrant deputies arrested Mark Miller, 52, of Orange, at the Beaumont federal prison in relation to two charges of indecency with a child out of Harris County.

According to the complaint filed with the Harris County District Clerk's office, a 13-year-old made an outcry to her mother in early 2017, which resulted in the charges filed against Miller. The alleged indecency took place beginning around June 21, 2013. At the time, the alleged victim was 11 years old. The complaint affidavit states Miller allegedly exposed himself to the minor and began touching the minor inappropriately.

According to the affidavit of A. Santana, a certified peace officer with Harris County Sheriff's Office, the complaintant's mother "stated after hearing about the sexual abuse in 2017, she notified law enforcement and the defendant left Harris County, Texas and now resides in Orange, Texas."

Harris County officials reached out to the Orange Police Department who made contact with Miller and encouraged Miller to speak with Harris County deputies regarding the investigation. The affidavit states Miller did not follow up with investigators.

Miller was arrested at his place of employment, the Beaumont federal penetentiary, by Jefferson County deputies and transferred to Harris County where he was booked on a total $40,000 bond.