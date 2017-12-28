Beaumont Fire-Rescue asks residents to heat home safely

Be sure to heat your house safely during cold weather, Beaumont Fire-Rescue advised in a release Dec. 28.

"It is going to be a cold one," Beaumont Fire-Rescue Capt. Jimmy Blanchard said. "Safely keep yourself warm with proper working equipment."

Don't use an oven with the door open or stove top burners to heat your home, Blanchard advised.

"Did you check the [carbon monoxide] monitor’s battery when you checked the smoke alarm's batteries in October? Why not give them another test just for good measure?"