Beaumont Foundation provides clothing for children in foster care

The Beaumont Foundation of America (BFA) recently presented the first of two $64,000 grants to Buckner International to provide new clothing for children the ministry serves through foster care across Texas.

The grants are expected to help about 850 foster children who have been removed from their biological parents’ care as a result of abuse or neglect. Often when children are removed from care, they leave most of their belongings behind, including their clothing.

“The boys and girls truly enjoy selecting new clothing,” Buckner President and CEO Albert L. Reyes said. “For many of them, it’s a first-time experience. Funding from the Beaumont Foundation makes blessings like this possible for Buckner children around the state, and we appreciate their support, as do the children.”

BFA Chief Operating Officer Edward Keller believes helping children in foster care is crucial in shaping the future of Texas.

“We support foster care throughout the state, including Buckner International, because our board of directors believe in feeding and clothing the poor,” he said. “Not only do we give for foster families, we also support food banks across the state.”

The support of BFA is critical to all Buckner does.

“Because of their giving, we are able to better care for children in need,” Reyes said.