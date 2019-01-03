Beaumont homeowner shoots burglary suspect

The Beaumont Police Department responded to a call in reference to a burglar alarm in the 600 block of Goodhue around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. While officers were en route, dispatch received a call from the owner of the residence. The homeowner advised he had shot someone breaking into his home.

As officers arrived on the scene, they located 26-year-old Cameron Elgin Casinger, of Beaumont. Casinger was on the front porch, suffering from a single gun shot wound to the upper leg. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated. Upon his release, he was then transfered to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with burglary of a habitation. His bond was set at $30,000.