Beaumont to host community conference, resource fair for autism

Baylor College of Medicine will bring a community conference and resource fair to the Beaumont area Wednesday, March 28, to provide an educational seminar and support materials for children with special needs and their parents.

Provided jointly by Baylor and Texas Children’s Hospital, in collaboration with the Arc of Greater Beaumont and the Early Childhood Intervention program at Spindletop Center, the conference will address updates in genetics and care for children with autism spectrum disorders. Dr. Daryl Scott, associate professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor, will lead the discussion.

"Parents and family members of children with autism, developmental delays and intellectual disabilities often wonder why their loved one is affected by these and other medical issues. We will be discussing how genetic testing can help us find an answer to that question for many families,” Scott said. “Knowing the cause can help doctors take better care of these children and can help them provide accurate genetic counseling to family members."

The resource fair will offer current information on care, education and research as they relate to autism spectrum disorders and encourages networking within the community by connecting patients and their families with others in similar situations.

“Reaching out to the community is so important. It will help people understand some of the major progress that has been made in the field of autism over the past decade,” added Schaaf.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. The seminar will be held at the Arc of Greater Beaumont, 4330 Westridge Lane. Register here. The resource fair begins at 9 a.m., and the conference will follow at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided.

This conference is supported by the Texas Center for Disability Studies at the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

— Spindletop Center