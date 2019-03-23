Beaumont ISD officer charged

The Beaumont Independent School District officer at the center of an investigation regarding an inappropriate relationship with a student has been identified.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office information, 28-year-old Quincey Daniels is currently being held on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student with a $100,000 bond. The investigation into the allegation is headed by the Texas Rangers.

Information from BISD stated Daniels is no longer employed by the department.