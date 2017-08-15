Beaumont ISD passes accountability rating, but many campuses did not

While the district as a whole “met standard,” multiple Beaumont ISD campuses were rated as “improvement required” in the 2017 accountability reports released on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Smith, MLK, and South Park middle schools are all improvement required. Vincent, Odom, and Marshall middle schools met standard.

Caldwood, Pietzch-MacArthur, Blanchette, Martin, Jones-Clark, Charlton Pollard and Fehl elementary schools are all rated improvement required. Curtis, Fletcher, Guess, Amelia, Regina, Homer, and Dishman elementary schools met standard.

Both Lucas and Bingman pre-k schools met standard.

Paul Brown met an alternative standard, and Pathways was not rated. Central, Ozen, and West Brook high schools all met standard.

For Port Arthur ISD, the combination of two separate schools brought Memorial High School out of “improvement required” designation. For the last several years, only the 9th grade campus has been able to achieve the academic expectancy of the state. This year, combining the numbers from the 9th grade campus carried the separate 10-12 grade Memorial High to a “met standard” new high. Because of the newly designated high school rating, Port Arthur ISD was able to see “met standard” designations at every one of its campuses.