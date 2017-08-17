Beaumont ISD passes, but many of its campuses did not

While the district as a whole “met standard,” multiple Beaumont ISD campuses were rated as “improvement required” in the 2017 accountability reports released Tuesday, Aug. 15.Smith, MLK and South Park middle schools all require improvement. Vincent, Odom, and Marshall middle schools met standard.Caldwood, Pietzch-MacArthur, Blanchette, Martin, Jones-Clark, Charlton Pollard and Fehl elementary schools are all rated improvement required. Curtis, Fletcher, Guess, Amelia, Regina, Homer and Dishman elementary schools met standard.Both Lucas and Bingman pre-k schools met standard.Paul Brown met an alternative standard, and Pathways was not rated. Central, Ozen and West Brook high schools all met standard.For Port Arthur ISD, the combination of two separate schools brought Memorial High School out of the “improvement required” designation. For the last several years, only the 9th grade campus has been able to fulfill the academic expectations of the state. This year, combining the numbers from the 9th grade campus carried the separate 10-12 grade Memorial High to a new high of “met standard.” Because of the newly designated high school rating, Port Arthur ISD was able to see “met standard” designations at every one of its campuses.