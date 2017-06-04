Beaumont issues boil water notice for Goliad Street and surrounding area

On June 1, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Beaumont public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of June 3 at 10 a.m.

If you have questions, contact (W/S Manager) at (409-866-0062). If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

The attached map shows the area affected by the boil water notice.

- City of Beaumont