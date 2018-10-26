Beaumont libraries bring an event and service

Book signing

Elmo Willard Branch Library, at 3590 East Lucas Drive, will be hosting a book signing on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Authors Tristan Jackson and Desmond Alverez, both Lamar University Alumni, will be signing and selling their individual books. Jackson’s "Dream the Impossible: a personal memoir" and Alverez’s "Chance You’re Begging for Trouble" will be available for $10 from their respective authors.

Math tutoring

Theodore Johns Branch Library at 4255 Fannett Road will be hosting math tutoring by appointment on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information or to make and appointment call (409) 842-5223.