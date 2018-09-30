Beaumont man appeals sentence as part of trio that lured, killed gay man

Citing many defenses other than outright innocence, convicted murderer Arthur Christopher Harmon appealed his 45-year prison sentence to the 9th Court of Appeals following his incarceration in 2016. This week, the court denied all the convict’s written oppositions in light of the tragic and damning evidence that was revealed against the accused.

According to the probable cause affidavit presented for Harmon’s arrest, on April 5, 2014, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department received a call there was a deceased person in a vehicle on South China Road after emergency responders found the body of Kevin Moyer of Dallas in the rear seat of a tan 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, naked and wrapped in what appeared to be a bed sheet. During the investigation, investigators learned that the murder occurred at Harmon’s house on Buchanan Street in Beaumont.

Although investigators would need probable cause to arrest Harmon for the crime of murder, the accused was actually taken into custody on the night of the murder on unrelated charges.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Bodley testified that, on the night of the incident, he stopped Harmon for speeding. After the stop, Deputy Bodley arrested Harmon for outstanding warrants. A recorded video of the traffic stop was entered into evidence and played for the jury during the murder trial. The video showed a trash bag on the side of the road near Harmon’s vehicle but Deputy Bodley testified he noticed the bag and did not look in it because he was focused on the traffic stop. At the time, Deputy Bodley was unaware the bag contained blood-soaked evidence of Harmon and other occupants in the car’s involvement in a murder that had just occurred...

