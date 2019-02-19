Beaumont man arrested at abandoned house

Beaumont police officers on patrol in the 2000 block of Earl Street observed two suspicious vehicles at an abandoned residence on Monday, Feb. 18. Along with the vehicles, officers also spotted several individuals in the yard of the home at 2220 Earl Street.

As officers investigated the situation, a man identifieed as Kenneth Wayne Thibodeaux, 40, of Beaumont, emerged from a Buick Lacrosse. An inspection of the vehicle revealed promethazine, powder cocaine and approximately 10 cookies of crack cocaine. Thibodeaux was arrested for the narcotics but was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS due to vomiting. After being medically cleared, he was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for possession of controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. His bonds total $35,000.

The Buick, as well as a Nissan Rogue also believed to contain narcotics, were towed from the scene.