Beaumont man charged for aggravated robbery

Beaumont police officers were called to the area of Franklin and Avenue C in reference to a robbery in progress on May 3, at about 5 a.m.

Arriving officers located a 45-year-old victim who told them the suspect, identified as Frank Brown, 22, of Beaumont, had approached him while he was walking to work and threatened him with a firearm. The victim gave Brown his money with Brown promptly fleeing on foot.

Brown was located in the vicinity, matching the description given to officers by dispatch. Discard clothing and a gun were also found.

Following an interview with detectives, Brown was booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility for a charge of aggravated robbery.