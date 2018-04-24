Beaumont man dies in weekend motorcycle accident

A Beaumont man riding a motorcycle died in a one-vehicle accident in Orange County on April 22.

At approximately 3 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred near mile marker 870 and involved a motorcycle.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control and fell off the motorcycle.

The driver, 37-year-old Layne Floria of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner at the crash scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to Sgt. Davis.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for about an hour, but have since reopened.

This fatal crash remains under investigation and there are no additional details to be released.