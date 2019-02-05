Beaumont man facing charges of sexually assaulting victim he allegedly shot

The Beaumont Police Department placed Morris Broussard, 48, under arrest after a woman told officers he refused to allow her to get treatment for a gunshot wound and sexually assaulted her on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

According to BPD information, the department responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Milam in referrence to a victim of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they detained a subject matching the description of the shooter given by the caller. Evidence on the scene showed a crime had occurred, however the victim was not at the location.

Shortly after, a victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her hand. She reported she had been shot between 2 and 4 a.m. but Broussard refused to let her seek medical treatment, holding her against her will at the home and sexually assaulting her multiple times.

Broussard was taken into custody and transported to police headquatrters to speak with detectives. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault and transported to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.