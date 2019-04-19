Beaumont man facing federal charges for disposing of murder weapon

A 26-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has been arrested for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Bernard James Bell was arrested on April 17 pursuant to a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court charging him with felon in possession of a firearm. Bell appeared in federal court today on the charges.

According to information presented in court, on April 11, law enforcement officers began investigating a homicide that occurred in Beaumont’s west end. On April 14, investigators learned that Bell was provided a firearm that was used in connection with that homicide. After speaking with Bell, investigators recovered the firearm and determined that Bell had possessed it. Further investigation revealed Bell is a convicted felon having several convictions in Jefferson County in 2011 and 2012. As a convicted felon, Bell is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Bell faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.