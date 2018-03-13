Beaumont man gets 25 years in prison for robbery

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham announced that a 25-year prison sentence has been handed down for 28-year-old Artavias Cole related to a 2016 crime he committed alongside a 12-year-old family member.

Cole was convicted of two counts of robbery by a jury in the Criminal District Court of Jefferson County on March 8, Wortham’s office reported. Evidence presented to the court showed that, “on Oct. 29, 2016, around 12:30 a.m., two men entered the Waffle House located at 11th Street and IH-10 wearing masks and wielding guns,” the DA office reports. “Surveillance video shows the men pointing guns at customers and at the employee working at the register. After stealing a wallet and a cell phone, the men fled in a black Dodge Charger.

“Beaumont Police were able to locate two suspects at a nearby apartment complex using the ‘Find my iPhone App.’ The suspects matched the description given by witnesses and were found near a black Dodge Charger. Two air pistols and masks were located in the backseat of the vehicle. Cole was arrested in connection with the robbery along with his 12-year-old cousin who was also charged as a juvenile.”

“Violent crime is an ongoing problem here in Jefferson County,” said prosecutor Rachel Grove. “The verdict in this case shows that people are tired of this type of thing happening; and if you engage in this conduct there will be serious consequences.”

Judge John Stevens presided over the case. Artavias Cole was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a $5,000 fine on each case, with the prison sentences to run concurrent.