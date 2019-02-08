Beaumont man killed lying in China roadway

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported an auto-pedestrian crash on South Broadway in China resulted in the death of 66-year-old Melton Sonnier, of Beaumont.

DPS responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Initial reports showed a 2004 Hyundai was driving northbound on S. Broadway when the passenger saw something in the roadway. The driver slammed on his brakes but was unable to avoid striking the object. The object turned out to be Sonnier lying in a fetal position on the road.

Sonnier died at the scene and an autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson. There were no injuries to those in the Hyundai.