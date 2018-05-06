Beaumont man sentenced to 75 years for murder

Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced Friday, May 4, that a Jefferson County jury found Sean Lavergne, 30, of Beaumont guilty of murder in the September 12, 2015, death of Reggie Jokodolo. The trial was conducted in the 252nd District Court.

September 12, 2015, the Beaumont Police Department received a call in reference to a fire in an apartment on Angelina Street. Once on scene, Beaumont emergency medics were unable to enter the apartment because an individual was acting erratically and prevented them from going inside. Once police arrived, they detained Sean Lavergne and entered the apartment. Inside they found the body of Reggie Jokodolo. The autopsy revealed that Jokodolo’s cause of death was a combination of injuries. Neighbors testified that in the early morning hours of Sept. 12, they heard Jokodolo shout, “Stop it Sean, you’re hurting me. You are going to kill me.” Further testimony revealed that Jokodolo had been beaten and strangled. Lavergne set Jokodolo’s body on fire in an attempt to cover up evidence of the crime.

Judge Raquel West sentenced Lavergne to 75 years in prison.

Prosecutor Rachel Grove stated, “Sean Lavergne deserves every day of his sentence. Ms. Jokodolo was the victim of a violent and brutal murder. No human deserves to die like that. Hopefully, the verdict brings some comfort to Ms. Jokodolo’s family.”

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Beaumont Fire Department.

— Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney's Office