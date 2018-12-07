Beaumont man sentenced to 80 years in second trial

One year after Texas' highest criminal court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, made a final determination to overturn Kelvin Roy's murder conviction in the 2014 death of 16-year-old Alexandria "Lexy" Bertrand, Roy again appeared before Judge Dennis Powell for a second trial. Roy was found guilty of murder a second time on Dec. 5, and on Dec. 6, the Orange County jury sentenced Roy to 80 years in prison. Roy's original conviction was overturned Dec. 6, 2017, when the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the jury in Roy's original trial should been granted the option to consider a charge of intoxication manslaughter in place of murder. In the 2014 trial, Roy was sentenced to 75 years in prison. As previously reported, Roy was reportedly high on PCP at the time of the collision, in which he sped down Main Street in Vidor, ramped the tracks at Old Highway 90 and collided with the van Bertrand and her mother were traveling in. For details regarding the testimony of Roy's second trial, see this week's edition of The Examiner.