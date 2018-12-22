Beaumont man serving hard time for child pornography

Willie Lampley, a 45-year-old Beaumont man, was sentenced to spend time in federal prison after being found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography on Aug. 22.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lampley was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison on count one and 12 months on count two by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. Crone also ordered the sentences to run concurrently and ordered Lampley to pay $18,000 in restitution.

Information presented in court indicated that, beginning in July 2017, Lampley began searching for and downloading child pornography using Peer-to-Peer file sharing networks. Lampley stored more than 300 videos and 100 images of children being sexually abused on the hard-drive of his computer. Some of the material depicted children as young as infants and toddlers. A jury, following a two-day trial in August, convicted Lampley.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell E. James and Christopher T. Tortorice.