Beaumont metals dealer to bring treasure to Dallas NRA Convention

All that glitters may be gold — if you’re at the Dallas National Rifle Association convention. Michael Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin & Bullion in Beaumont, is bringing more than $5 million of sunken treasure as an exhibit to the Dallas NRA convention from May 4-6.

According to a press release, the exhibit is made up of more than $5 million of historic California Gold Rush-era sunken treasure gold and silver coins, gold bars and unopened satchels of California gold dust recovered in 2014 from the fabled “Ship of Gold,” the SS Central America. The display will be at the NRA’s Annual Meetings & Exhibits in the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas. Fuljenz is making some of the recently recovered treasure available for purchase by the public for the first time.

The shipwreck site was discovered in September 1988 more than 7,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean about 160 miles off the coast of North Carolina. The last expedition to successfully retrieve a portion of the treasure was completed in 2014.

“The recovered items are a time capsule of the great California Gold Rush. You think about who discovered the gold, who held it, who decided to let it go at the last minute as the ship was sinking. The treasure is history you can hold in your hands,” said Fuljenz.

Bob Evans, the chief scientist on the mission that first located and recovered a portion of the fabulous sunken treasure and who assisted with the 2014 recovery, will be at the exhibit each day during the show to meet with visitors. Evans also will participate with Fuljenz to discuss shipwreck treasure during the ninth annual Freedom First Financial Seminar about gold on Saturday, May 5, at 11 a.m. in Room D172 of the convention center.

Fuljenz, who is a NRA benefactor, a Golden Ring of Freedom member and is known as America’s gold expert, explained that this is the first time this gold dust will be available to the public. He also stated that Professional Coin Grading Service has certified everything for authenticity and grade, while Evans has personally certified the authenticity and provenance of the gold dust.

To purchase, visit www.universalcoin.com/ship-of-gold-treasures or call (800) 822-4653.

