Beaumont, Nederland clean up Harvey debris

The City of Beaumont is beginning the second pass for Harvey debris removal in neighborhoods, the city said in a release Sept. 29. Nederland's first pass to collect debris from local businesses starting Sept. 29.

"The City of Beaumont has been working diligently to pick up debris that has been put out for removal following Hurricane Harvey as quickly and safely as possible," City spokesperson Angela Wright said.

In Beaumont, the first pass of the route started at the City Land Landfill on Sept. 4 and completed on Sept. 22. The second pass is currently underway.

FEMA approved a variance allowing the City of Nederland to pick up Harvey debris from local businesses and receive reimbursement, but the variance only allows for one pass.

All Harvey-related debris should be on the curb or in the City's right-of-way by Sept. 29, according to the city. After pickup, businesses should not place any more debris in the right-of-way.

Officials ask that everyone separate their debris into six categories: electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, construction debris, and household garbage.