Beaumont Police arrest three from Mississippi for narcotics

On Monday, Feb. 27, at about 12:30 a.m. Beaumont Police conducted a traffic stop in the 5100 block of I-10 S.

During the stop, officers located about 23 grams of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy) and about 17 ounces of suspected marijuana, Officer Haley Morrow reported.

The three occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The suspects are identified as Jamie Butler, 24, Eddie Melton, 36, Tyrohnda Saffold, 26, all from Clarksdale, Mississippi.

- Beaumont Police Department