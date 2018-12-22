Beaumont Police investigate parking lot homicide

Submitted by Kyle Swearingen on December 21, 2018 - 3:32pm
Police are investigating a homicide at the Best Value inn motel at 1155 Interstate 10 in Beaumont on Friday, Dec. 21. 

According to the Beaumont Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to shots fired at the best Value inn. Upon arrival officers discovered a deceased victim with gunshot wounds, identified as 30-year-old Beaumont man Reginald D. Eaglin, laying next to a vehicle in the parking lot. 

Officers located and apprehended a person of interest. The person of interest and several witnesses were transported to the station to be interviewed. 

