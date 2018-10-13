Beaumont police looking for person of interest in shooting

Thursday, Oct., officers responded to the 3100 block of Gilbert in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, a 31-year-old Beaumont man, laying in the doorway of his residence with a gunshot wound under the left armpit. The victim told officers he knew the suspect and had invited him into the house. The victim said they got into a disturbance over narcotics that turned violent. The suspect fled the scene headed southwest along the railroad tracks after shooting the victim. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital by EMS and was listed in stable condition.

Beaumont Police Detectives want to speak with Dashman Keith Crossley, a person of interest in this aggravated assault. Crossley has a parole violation warrant and is considered violent. If you know the location of Dashman Crossley, contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.