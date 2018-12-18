Beaumont police release scam warning

Beaumont Police Department (BPD) released a statement Tuesday, Dec. 18 warning Southeast Texans of a scam phone call. According to the statement, BPD was made aware of a scam in which the victim received a phone call from someone who identified themselves as a Beaumont Police officer calling in reference to warrants. The caller told the victim to send $10,000 by purchasing Google Play cards and providing the caller with the card information, allowing the money to be retrieved.

BPD also reminded citizens that police departments, Entergy, the IRS, social security or any other government organization do not accept gift cards as payment. Phone scams can be reported to www.ftc.gov.