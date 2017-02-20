Beaumont police reminds drivers about school bus safety

Beaumont Police's Tip of the Week reminds drivers that Texas law requires that you stop for a stopped school bus when red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, the department posted on their Facebook page on Feb. 20.

Children get on and off the bus and may cross the road, and they count on you to stop. You must remain stopped until the bus starts the moving, the bus driver signals you to go, or the flashing red lights are turned off.

If you break this law, you can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $1,250. Check out the picture that describes when to stop for a school bus.

Remember, STOP! Flashing Red, Kids Ahead.

- Beaumont Police Department