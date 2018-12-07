Beaumont police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Beaumont Police Detectives released a statement asking for assistance in locating 34-year-old Beaumont man, Debbon Lyons, who is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant out of Jefferson County.

Beaumont Police Department wrote that he was last seen with an unknown male in a silver 4-door vehicle, possibly a Honda or Toyota. Police report that Lyons is considered armed and dangerous and may be trying to hide at his sister's house in Houston.

Anyone with information on Lyons’ whereabouts can contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS app to submit a tip by smartphone or computer. All tips are anonymous and tippers could be eligible for a cash reward.